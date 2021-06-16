Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 871.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

LAWS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. 8,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,142. The company has a market cap of $517.67 million, a PE ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 1.00. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lawson Products by 3.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

