Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post $411.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $411.00 million to $413.62 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $313.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

FOCS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.45. 464,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 415.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

