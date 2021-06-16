Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Trading Up 5.5%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 15,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.29%.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY)

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, marketing, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, and Soft Drinks.

