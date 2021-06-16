Amon Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,537.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $2,537.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00060560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00021979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.73 or 0.00766815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00083692 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.22 or 0.07785188 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

