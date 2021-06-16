Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 325.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,868 and sold 123,407 shares valued at $1,246,709. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOLD. UBS Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.15. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

