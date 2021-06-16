AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $151.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,760 shares of company stock worth $9,733,217 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after buying an additional 598,826 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $135.40. The stock had a trading volume of 720,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

