AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.13. 1,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,963. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,572 shares of company stock worth $10,423,301. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

