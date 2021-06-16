American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $22 million-26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.25 million.

American Superconductor stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,590. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $425.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.15.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

