American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.65

American States Water (NYSE:AWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.32, with a volume of 870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.42.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

