American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,230 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.96. 1,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

