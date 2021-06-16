American Financial Advisors LLC Has $665,000 Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,144. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.45. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

