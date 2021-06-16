American Financial Advisors LLC Has $24.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,223 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after buying an additional 854,403 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,663,000 after buying an additional 633,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,111,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,748,000 after buying an additional 361,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,219,000 after acquiring an additional 291,574 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.91. 1,672,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,502,266. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.