American Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.73 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 598,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises 1.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. 265,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,915. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

