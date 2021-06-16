American Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,290 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. 84,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

