American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Express by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 540,403 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,591 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.76. 38,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

