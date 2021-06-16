American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,500.00 in Stock

American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY) Senior Officer Shaun Methven Dykes bought 150,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 756,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,920.

Shaun Methven Dykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shaun Methven Dykes acquired 25,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$1,875.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Shaun Methven Dykes bought 25,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$1,625.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Shaun Methven Dykes bought 15,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$1,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Shaun Methven Dykes bought 25,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$1,750.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Shaun Methven Dykes bought 35,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$2,275.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Shaun Methven Dykes bought 15,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$975.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Shaun Methven Dykes bought 15,000 shares of American CuMo Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$900.00.

Shares of CVE:MLY traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 400,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.91. American CuMo Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10.

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the CuMo molybdenum project located in Idaho.

