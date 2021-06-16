American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $21.50

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $21.00 to $21.50 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

AAL stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

