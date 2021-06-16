American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $21.50

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $21.00 to $21.50 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.
AAL stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
