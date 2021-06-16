Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amdocs by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $10,136,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

DOX opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.