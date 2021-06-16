Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,115,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev by 71.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

ABEV stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.