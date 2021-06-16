ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). ALX Oncology reported earnings of ($3.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $59.18. 10,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -10.53. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.61.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,570 over the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

