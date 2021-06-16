Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 8,687 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,134 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.30% of Electronic Arts worth $115,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $1,862,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3,396.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after purchasing an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,827 shares of company stock worth $15,812,857. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.58. 93,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,775. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.13. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

