Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,251,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $7.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,951. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 239.10 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $229.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,003 shares of company stock worth $26,911,077. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

