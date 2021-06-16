Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases Shares of 272,041 Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.61% of Kamada at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kamada by 5,859.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 390,630 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kamada by 143,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 140,741 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of KMDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,423. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99. Kamada Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

