Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 1,153 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.51.

NIKE stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.05. 371,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.52. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $207.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

