Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,502 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $13,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 862.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares during the period.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,869. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08.

