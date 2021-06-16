Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. 540,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,119,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.78. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $232.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

