Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 2,364,971 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 136.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 5.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $527,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,198,120.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,818,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,551,518. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $138.42. The stock had a trading volume of 242,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,879. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.66 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $387.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

