Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 229,666 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,736,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares during the period. Centene comprises approximately 1.8% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.47% of Centene worth $174,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $360,572,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,640 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.13. 416,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,292. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

