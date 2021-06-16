Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 70,476 shares.The stock last traded at $45.42 and had previously closed at $45.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTA. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $855.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Altabancorp by 150.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Altabancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 45.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

