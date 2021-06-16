Alphasimplex Group LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock worth $348,157. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

