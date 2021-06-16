Alphasimplex Group LLC Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.2% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,836. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.15. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.