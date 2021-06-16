Alphasimplex Group LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 1.39. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $213.12 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

