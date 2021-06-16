Alphasimplex Group LLC Makes New $435,000 Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after buying an additional 70,558 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in PROG by 29.6% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 538,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after buying an additional 122,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PROG by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,897,000 after buying an additional 225,963 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PROG by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRG. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

