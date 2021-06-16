Alphasimplex Group LLC Invests $599,000 in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NCR traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCR. Benchmark boosted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

