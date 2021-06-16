Alphasimplex Group LLC Invests $599,000 in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE NCR traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $50.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on NCR. Benchmark boosted their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.
In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
