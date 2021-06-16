Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $819,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Alphasimplex Group LLC reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,791,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded down $2.22 on Wednesday, hitting $456.50. 853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.22 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

