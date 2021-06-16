Alphasimplex Group LLC Buys 1,586 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Alphasimplex Group LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,161. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.