Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 86.7% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 56 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 19,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 426,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $881,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet stock traded down $12.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,508.29. 59,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,309. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,363.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,537.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,887 shares of company stock worth $161,125,449. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

