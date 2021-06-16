Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $5,595,162 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALNY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.57. 4,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,981. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.07. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

