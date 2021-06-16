Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $593.24 Million

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post sales of $593.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $579.80 million to $614.18 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $377.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 892,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.