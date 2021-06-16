Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $593.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post sales of $593.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $579.80 million to $614.18 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $377.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 892,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

