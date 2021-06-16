Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 104,495 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,495 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $176,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $266,219,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

