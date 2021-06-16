Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 867,046 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 867,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,691,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.39% of Ferguson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth $98,000. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $140.14. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,237. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $141.71. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

