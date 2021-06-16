Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,057,595 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 437.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.90% of Expedia Group worth $223,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after acquiring an additional 421,251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Shares of EXPE traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.92. 34,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

