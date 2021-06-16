Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,826,770 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $342,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 584.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,943. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

