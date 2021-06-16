Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 200,816 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,045,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,816 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $88,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.69. 69,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,011. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

