Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $464,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 867.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 585.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 737,136 shares of company stock worth $50,754,806 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,892,311. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,164.00 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

