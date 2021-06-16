Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 304,201 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 89.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,201 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

