Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,540 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Hanger worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,917,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 181,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hanger by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hanger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hanger by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 178,187 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Hanger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HNGR. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

