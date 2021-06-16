Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,090 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of WisdomTree Investments worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth $7,824,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

WETF opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.79 million, a P/E ratio of -60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

