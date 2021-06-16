Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE CUBI opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

