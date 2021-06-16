Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $1.06 Million in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth about $1,661,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

PLTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

PLTK stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.21.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

